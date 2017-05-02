39 arrested in Hardin Co. after major weekend crime sweep

SAVANNAH, TENN. — Spring cleaning for Hardin County.

“It’s just getting bad,” Resident Wesley Cummins said.

Last Friday, both the police and sheriff’s department swept through the county conducting surprise visits to sex offenders and those out on parole.

“About 65 law enforcement officers from multiple agencies that were local state and federal conducted an operation of saturation within the city of Savannah and Hardin County,” TBI Spokeswoman Susan Niland said.

39 people from 60 to 20- years-old were taken into custody.

“Some of them were arrested on outstanding warrants. Some were on probation violations. In addition to that there were some drugs and weapons charges,” Niland said.

“Cops everywhere. Just everywhere. I went by about two or three houses and they were busting in doors. Just a lot of police enforcement,” Cummins said.

With help from other agencies like the TBI and the Tennessee Department of Corrections, Savannah Police Chief Michael Pitts said it is an initiative he has been working on for some time. He hopes it will create a safer environment in the city and county.

“It’s been my home forever and I don’t want to see it go downhill. I want to see kids be safe on the streets,” resident Shelby Franks said.

“There’s been a lot of shooting around the area and they are starting to call it “new Memphis.” There’s a lot of drugs and it’s too much for the area,” Cummins said.

Residents said although shocking, they are proud of their officers for being proactive.

“To me it’s good. To me we need it. It’s not going to be a small town it’s going to be more of a drug town. Trap town,” Cummins said.

Chief Pitts said he hopes this is a first of many sweeps throughout the county as they take a stand against crime.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News has tried repeatedly to contact the sheriff’s department for comment and for information about those arrested, including mug shots. However, phone calls and requests have gone unanswered.