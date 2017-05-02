Authorities: 19-year-old man drowns in Tennessee lake

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) – Authorities in Tennessee say a man has died after drowning in South Holston Lake.

Kingsport Times-News reports (http://bit.ly/2qysToH) that the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that officers responding to the scene Sunday evening were advised that a 19-year-old man swam out from shore between a bridge and boat ramp and didn’t resurface after going underwater.

Police say the Sullivan County Dive Team recovered the body. The victim’s identity wasn’t immediately released pending notification of next of kin.

An investigation is ongoing, although the release says no foul play is suspected at this time.