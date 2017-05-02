Mugshots : Madison County : 5/01/17 – 5/02/17

1/22 Taylor McLemore No charges entered

2/22 Willie Burton Violation of probation

3/22 Russell Johnson No charges entered

4/22 Robert Martin DUI, violation of implied consent law

5/22 Reese Rhea Hold for investigation

6/22 Randall Ward No charges entered

7/22 Phillip King No charges entered

8/22 Kevin Lott Violation of probation

9/22 Keshun Hooker Failure to comply

10/22 Kendrecus Giles Return for court

11/22 Keith Cox Violation of probation

12/22 Jerry Hart Driving on revoked/suspended license

13/22 Hilliary Jetton Violation of probation

14/22 Denetra Williams Driving while unlicensed

15/22 Demingo Maupins Violation of order of protection

16/22 Deandre Merriweather Aggravated burglary

17/22 David Grollnek Public intoxication, possession of legend drugs without prescription

18/22 Daquan Bryant Violation of community corrections

19/22 Crystal Baggett Driving on revoked/suspended license

20/22 Cameron Forrest Schedule VI drug violations, public intoxication

21/22 Breunna Theus Failure to appear

22/22 Billy Bright Shoplifting













































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/01/17 and 7 a.m. on 5/02/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.