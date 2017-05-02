Mugshots : Madison County : 5/01/17 – 5/02/17 May 2, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/22Taylor McLemore No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 2/22Willie Burton Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/22Russell Johnson No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 4/22Robert Martin DUI, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 5/22Reese Rhea Hold for investigation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/22Randall Ward No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 7/22Phillip King No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 8/22Kevin Lott Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/22Keshun Hooker Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 10/22Kendrecus Giles Return for court Show Caption Hide Caption 11/22Keith Cox Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 12/22Jerry Hart Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 13/22Hilliary Jetton Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 14/22Denetra Williams Driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 15/22Demingo Maupins Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 16/22Deandre Merriweather Aggravated burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 17/22David Grollnek Public intoxication, possession of legend drugs without prescription Show Caption Hide Caption 18/22Daquan Bryant Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 19/22Crystal Baggett Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 20/22Cameron Forrest Schedule VI drug violations, public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 21/22Breunna Theus Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 22/22Billy Bright Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/01/17 and 7 a.m. on 5/02/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore