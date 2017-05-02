Multi-agency operation nets 39 arrests in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — A weekend joint investigation resulted in 39 arrests in Savannah and Hardin County, according to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The 12-hour, multi-agency operation was held from 1 p.m. Friday, April 28, to 1 a.m. Saturday, April 29, in the city of Savannah and Hardin County in an effort to combat a recent increase in crime within the county, according to the release.

The operation involved compliance checks of sex offenders and home checks of individuals on parole and probation in the city and county, according to the release.

Those arrested face a variety of charges ranging from drug and weapons charges to outstanding warrants and probation violation. They were booked into the Hardin County Jail, and some were transported to other facilities due to space issues.

Those arrested include:

– Jonathan Alexander, DOB 12/30/1986

– Dominick Angellucci, DOB 7/05/1979

– Vernie R. Benson, DOB 1/20/1968

– Regina Blunt, DOB 5/17/1966

– Donald Booker, DOB 9/30/1985

– Larry Devore, DOB 11/29/1970

– Tracy Dixon, DOB 10/09/1966

– Zanto Frierson, DOB 4/15/1983

– Jonathan Haggard, DOB 2/24/1983

– Kristina Harris, DOB 5/26/1992

– Edward Henry, Jr., DOB 12/27/1971

– Sharon Hicks, DOB 10/24/1974

– Steven Hicks, DOB 10/29/1979

– David Hill, Jr., DOB 2/12/1993

– Tracy Jackson, DOB 10/09/1966

– Debbie Johnson, DOB 7/29/1961

– Jennifer Johnson, DOB 2/24/1983

– Isabella McBride, DOB 1/16/1995

– Joseph McCowan, DOB 5/11/1970

– Johnny McCully, Jr., DOB 7/18/1990

– Kyle Madon, DOB 9/05/1989

– Joseph Morgan, DOB 10/06/1973

– Jonathan Pierce, DOB 1/07/1987

– Jackie Pinson, DOB 9/21/1985

– Stephen Risner, DOB 1/31/1987

– Jessica Rhoades, DOB 8/31/1982

– John Ross, DOB 10/15/1955

– Shayna Rowe, DOB 8/20/1987

– Deborah Russell, DOB 3/14/1957

– Cody Snodgrass, DOB 6/23/1991

– Stephanie Spencer, DOB 9/07/1990

– Terry Tharp, DOB 10/10/ 1976

– Danny Tinin, DOB 8/16/1978

– David Tucker, DOB 4/07/1969

– Joseph Tucker, DOB 1/16/1973

– Jarvis Weatherly, DOB 4/26/1989

– Shantell Wells, DOB 7/19/1996

– Zachary Whitehead, DOB 2/06/1985

– Nicholle Woods, DOB 6/21/1980

More than 65 law enforcement officers from multiple agencies participated in the saturation.

Agencies involved include the TBI, Savannah Police Department, Hardin County Sheriff’s Department, U.S. Marshals Service, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Tennessee Highway Patrol Interdiction Plus Team, 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force, Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee Department of Corrections Special Operations, TDOC Office of Investigations and Compliance, and TDOC Probation and Parole Division.