Sales of 2 Mississippi hospitals close as ex-owner cuts debt

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Two small Mississippi hospitals have been sold as a large Tennessee-based company tries to pare down hospitals to reduce debt.

Community Health Systems said Monday that it completed the sale of a 95-bed hospital in Amory and a 112-bed hospital in Batesville to Curae Health of Clinton, Tennessee.

Also on track to be transferred to Curae is the lease for a 181-bed hospital in Clarksdale, expected to go through by June 30.

The outgoing owner hasn’t stated a price for the sales – announced earlier – but says it will use proceeds to cut its $15 billion debt.

Community Health Systems would be left with nine Mississippi hospitals. State Health Department data show it will remain Mississippi’s third-largest hospital group when measured by the number of nights spent by patients.