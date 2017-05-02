Scattered T’storms Possible Wednesday

Weather Update – 2:30 p.m. Tuesday

It’s been a beautiful warm day in West Tennessee with winds still blowing from the west at up to 25 miles per hour in some locations. The sunshine is allowing temperatures to reach the lower 80s in some spots – nearly 30°F warmer than some locations were this time yesterday!

TONIGHT

A few clouds will gradually move into West Tennessee overnight and early Wednesday morning. Clear skies at first, and light winds, will allow temperatures to drop to the lower and middle 50s by sunrise at 6:01 a.m. Wednesday morning. There’s a slight chance for rain overnight – most of West Tennessee will stay dry.

Tomorrow will start off with some sunshine but clouds build in during the afternoon and evening as a warm front moves into the area. This will give West Tennessee a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. There’s a small possibility that one or two thunderstorms could become strong or even severe. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for a look at the risk for severe weather tomorrow and keep in touch with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

