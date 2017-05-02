Students tape up principal as reward for reading over 40,000 books

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Students got a fun end-of-year reward Tuesday for reaching an impressive reading goal.

Pre-K and kindergarten students of Anderson Early Childhood Center were each given a piece of tape as they duct taped their principal, Charles Byrum, to a wall.

Principal Byrum says the students reached their goal of reading over 40,000 books for the entire school year, and this was the reward for their hard work. More than 400 kids participated.

Teachers also got to stick a piece of tape for every month of perfect attendance.

“Anything that we can do to support our students and promote literacy and help our families and parents become more engaged, we’re willing to do that,” Principal Byrum said.

Byrum says new reading goals will be set next school year for the incoming students. He said there’s no word yet on what the reward will be next time.