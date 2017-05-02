Suspected drug dealer arrested in Decatur County

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — A mother is arrested in a Tuesday morning drug bust.

Leah Hineline, 33, was arrested on multiple drug charges at her home on Three Way Road near Decaturville.

Deputies along with the Drug Task Force say they confiscated marijuana, meth, more than $27,000 in cash and a handgun found under her pillow.

Sheriff Keith Byrd says for a small county this is a significant drug bust.

“5.5 ounces of meth is worth quite a bit of money, and we feel like we may have found one of our major drug distributors,” Sheriff Byrd said.

Two cars were also seized. Drug investigators say the meth alone had a street value of about $21,000.