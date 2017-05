WEATHER UPDATE

SKIES ARE SUNNY AND WILL REMAIN THAT WAY FOR A GOOD PART OF THE DAY. A FEW CLOUDS WILL MOVE INTO THE REGION GIVING US PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING. AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT SHOWERS WILL BECOME POSSIBLE MOSTLY NORTH OF I-40, BUT COULD OCCUR ANYWHERE ACROSS WEST TENNESSEE. THUNDERSTORMS ARE POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON.

TEMPERATURES WILL REMAIN WARM OVER THE NEXT COUPLE OF DAYS, BUT WILL COOL TO THE LOW 60 FOR HIGHS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY. SATURDAY AND SUNDAY WILL SEE TEMPERATURES IN THE 70S WITH SUNNY SKIES.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtv.com