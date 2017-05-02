Widow faces third trial in 2003 death of husband

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Jury selection is underway in the third trial of a woman accused of killing her husband and staging his death to look like a suicide.

Jury selection began Monday in the trial of 68-year-old Raynella Dossett Leath. The Knoxville News Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2p0drQT) she is charged in the 2003 shooting death of David Leath. She was indicted in 2006, and a mistrial was declared in 2009 after the jury deadlocked. She was convicted in a 2010 retrial, but won a new trial last year after an investigation found that Knox County Criminal Court Judge Richard Baumgartner used drugs during her trial.

In 2008, Leath was charged in the 1992 death of her first husband, Ed Dossett, but those charges were later dropped.