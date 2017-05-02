Workers in south Jackson report hearing gunfire

JACKSON, Tenn. — Workers at fast food restaurants along South Highland Avenue reported hearing gunfire, Tuesday night. Jackson police officers could be seen in the area around 10 p.m.. They were seen walking around with their flash lights out, apparently looking for something on the ground.

Officers on the scene would not comment on what they were looking for or why they were in the area. The department shift commander did not return our phone calls requesting information.

A WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News viewer told us her granddaughter works at the Taco Bell. The granddaughter told her there was a “shoot out” in the drive through. However, we could not reach anyone with the Jackson Police Department to confirm or deny this account.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the apparent gunfire.

