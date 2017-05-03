BREAKING: Man wanted in deadly Henderson shooting captured in St. Louis

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Police say an accused gunman wanted in a deadly April shooting has been captured in St. Louis.

Phillip Williams Jr. was captured around 2 p.m. Wednesday in St. Louis, according to Henderson Police Chief Wilton Cleveland.

Williams had been on the run since the April 4 shooting.

Officers say he shot and killed Lamar Anderson after an argument near Baughn Street and Church Avenue.

Williams faces a count of first-degree murder.

Chester County deputies will travel to St. Louis to transfer Williams back to Tennessee after details of his extradition are finalized in court, according to Sheriff Blair Weaver.

