Experts warn of heavy flea & tick population

JACKSON, Tenn. — Fleas and ticks are already populating in yards and being brought inside by your pets.

“It has been so warm, so wet, it’s just perfect conditions for them,” Ron Snider with R&J Feed Supply said.

Because the season has started so early, experts said it’s only going to get worse and it’s important to get treatment.

“When you spray, you kill the live ones but you don’t do anything to the eggs, so it’s just a vicious cycle that has to be fought from both ends,” Snider said.

Snider said you must treat your yard for the live bugs and also the eggs. Even after treatment, you want to check your pet for the pests.

“When you’re outside for long periods of time, to the lake, camping, you want to bring them back, brush them and check them,” Amanda Gilmore at Tail Wagger’z said.

Preventative treatment for animals is also key to keeping them healthy.

“Now’s a great time to go ahead and start putting products on your dogs and cats, checking them when they’re outside, grooming them on a daily basis. Always keep your couches and rugs and everything vacuumed,” Gilmore said.

Experts say to check your pets’ legs and also look behind the ears.

You can also buy treatment to use inside your home in the form of a spray or a powder.