Georgia locals fed up over cluster of drug treatment centers

RINGGOLD, Ga. (AP) – A small cluster of privately owned treatment centers have sprung up in northwest Georgia in recent years for heroin and prescription painkiller addicts. And most of the patients aren’t even from the state.

Relaxed rules in Georgia and stricter regulations in Tennessee created a recipe for the facilities to locate a few miles from the state line.

Each year, the Georgia centers draw thousands of addicts from Tennessee. Locals are fed up with the onslaught of out-of-towners who pick up their meds and leave, and they complained so loudly that Georgia legislators recently passed a law essentially preventing any new clinics from opening up in the area.

Georgia leads the South in number of treatment centers with 71. Florida, with twice the population, has 69.