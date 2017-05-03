Jackson Rotary Club awards scholarships to high school students

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Rotary Club on Wednesday recognized a student from each high school that participated in the club’s Junior Rotarian program.

Guidance counselors from public and private schools in Jackson and Madison County nominated students from their schools for the honor.

Eight students were awarded a $1,000 scholarship to go toward their continued education.

“We just love helping the students and seeing what they do when they do come back to Jackson, or if they even stay and go to college in Jackson, what they continue to do and what they really embrace, that service above self,” Rotary Club president Katie Pace said.

According to the Jackson Rotary Club, a total of 152 students have received these scholarships.