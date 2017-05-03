Local ladies convene for ‘Blossoming Into a Better You’ conference

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local women come together Wednesday to learn more about aging gracefully.

West Tennessee Healthcare hosted its third annual Senior Women’s Conference at Union University.

The event, called “Blossoming Into a Better You,” is for women over 50.

Speakers cover a variety of topics including arthritis, skincare, exercise and gardening.

“It’s very important for women to keep active, to learn, to continue to learn — in particularly learn how to take care of themselves,” said Regina Smith with West Tennessee Healthcare.

“It’s just an event that we all look forward to,” Ann Collins said. “We have a great fashion show, good food.”

“Good health tips is what I need. At my age, any kind of tip is good,” Reatha Clark said.

Wednesday’s conference included a fashion show. The newly crowned Miss Tennessee Senior also made an appearance.