Mugshots : Madison County : 5/02/17 – 5/03/17

1/16 Arthur Taylor Robbery, aggravated assault, embezzlement

2/16 William Tinker Failure to comply

3/16 Thomas Reid Resisting stop/arrest

4/16 Scottie Mitchell Simple domestic assault

5/16 Russell Ing DUI, violation of implied consent law

6/16 Richard Price Simple possession/casual exchange

7/16 Norman White Simple domestic assault

8/16 Michael Carroll DUI, violation of implied consent law, violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license

9/16 Marquetta Cole Aggravated domestic assault, reckless endangerment

10/16 Justin Singleteary Shoplifting

11/16 Dextreon Beard Aggravated burglary, simple domestic assault

12/16 Dallas Jones Theft under $999

13/16 Christopher Wells Violation of community corrections, failure to appear

14/16 Christopher Tosh Failure to comply

15/16 Anthony White Simple domestic assault

16/16 Andrea Price Aggravated burglary, theft over $1,000, false reports, schedule II drug violations

































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/02/17 and 7 a.m. on 5/03/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.