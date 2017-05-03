Mugshots : Madison County : 5/02/17 – 5/03/17 May 3, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/16Arthur Taylor Robbery, aggravated assault, embezzlement Show Caption Hide Caption 2/16William Tinker Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 3/16Thomas Reid Resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 4/16Scottie Mitchell Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/16Russell Ing DUI, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 6/16Richard Price Simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 7/16Norman White Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/16Michael Carroll DUI, violation of implied consent law, violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/16Marquetta Cole Aggravated domestic assault, reckless endangerment Show Caption Hide Caption 10/16Justin Singleteary Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 11/16Dextreon Beard Aggravated burglary, simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 12/16Dallas Jones Theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 13/16Christopher Wells Violation of community corrections, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 14/16Christopher Tosh Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 15/16Anthony White Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 16/16Andrea Price Aggravated burglary, theft over $1,000, false reports, schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/02/17 and 7 a.m. on 5/03/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore