Off-and-On Rain Through Friday

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. Wednesday

Showers are approaching the Mississippi River from Arkansas now and will likely move into West Tennessee during the late afternoon and evening. Our risk for severe weather is low but a few scattered thunderstorms will be possible. Keep those umbrellas handy – showers will stick around from this evening through the rest of the workweek!

TONIGHT

Showers will be possible overnight and a few thunderstorms could produce some heavy rainfall at times. Expect windy conditions overnight as well with temperatures dropping to the 50s at the coolest point of the night.

Off-and-on rain will continue for most of the day on Thursday. Thunderstorms are possible tomorrow but are likely to be very few. Showers will continue into Friday. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for a look at how much rain could fall and keep in touch with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

