Police say man claimed to be assaulted by officer after fleeing scene

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local man is in custody on accusations of being involved in a shoplifting scheme at Wal-Mart in north Jackson.

Court records say Thomas Edward Reid Jr. slapped and shoved the officer who was trying to arrest a woman for shoplifting.

Reid escaped but then later called police, saying he was assaulted by an officer.

The entire incident was recorded on the officer’s body camera.

Reid is now charged with resisting arrest.