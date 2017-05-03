Residents sound off on gun silencer bill

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new bill allowing people to use silencers on their guns clears the Tennessee House and Senate.

“It makes the gun almost twice as long as when it normally would be,” Smokin’ Guns owner Paul Burkhart said.

Burkhart owns a gun store in north Jackson. “Me as an individual, I don’t really see a use for them,” he said. “A lot of people do.”

The Tennessee House approved the bill Monday. The Senate approved it last month. It removes silencers from the list of weapons banned for having “no common lawful purpose.”