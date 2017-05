Shooting in North Jackson sends man to the hospital

JACKSON, Tenn. –Jackson police investigate a shooting in north Jackson.

Officers say it happened around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday at a duplex on Old Humboldt Road.

Investigators say a man was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Right now, officers say they do not have a description of a suspect and aren’t sure what led to the violence.

