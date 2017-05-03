Suspect in fatal shooting, teenager found in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Police in Tennessee say they have arrested a man who is a suspected of fatally shooting a gas station attendant while on the run with a teenage girl.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says 28-year-old Daniel Clark was taken into custody Wednesday shortly after being added to the agency’s Top 10 Most Wanted list. A 15-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber alert was with him.

Police began looking for the two in Nashville after they were captured on surveillance video at an Exxon station where the clerk was fatally shot Tuesday night. Police say Clark is suspected of killing 58-year-old John Daniel Stevens during a robbery attempt.

Police found Clark’s vehicle in a nearby parking lot and said they suspected he and the girl were on foot.