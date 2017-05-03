U.S. Postal Service has a new feature helping you track your mail

JACKSON, Tenn. — Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom will prevent the United States Postal Service from delivering the mail to you.

“You will have access to your mail anytime and anywhere,” USPS spokeswoman Susan Wright said.

The Jackson area now has access to the nationwide postal service feature giving you a daily sneak peak on what will be in your mailbox.

“Our new and innovative feature is called informed delivery and it gives customers a daily preview of their household mail that will be arriving soon for delivery,” said Wright.

The feature is available nationwide to residential customers.

“Registered users will begin receiving a daily email showing a gray scaled image and up to 10 pieces of their mail,” Wright said.

With a simple click you can sign up for free at informdeliveryatusps.com.

Those who use the post office on a regular basis said they are willing to give this new method a try.

“It will be something new for me. Something I am willing to investigate to see if I really want to do it,” postal customer Gregory May said.

Others say it will help them stay on top of things.

“If I miss my drivers license renewal thing again I will be upset,” postal customer Michael Nance said.

Others said it will help with their businesses.

“I honestly think my customers will like it. I get emails all the time when they order online,” Nance said.

For those with vacations coming up, it comes in handy.

“It would allow customers that are traveling out of town what’s arriving and they need to know,” Wright said.

“I think it’s good the government is going to do new things to help us,” Nance said.

Right now the service is only for letter-sized mail.

The post office said they are looking at ways to also include larger envelopes and flat mail in the future.