Union City man arrested on sex charges involving minor

MARTIN, Tenn. — Police have arrested a Union City man on sex charges involving a minor.

Brett L. Wheeler, 35, was arrested Wednesday by the Martin Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, according to a release from the department.

Wheeler is charged with criminal attempt to commit aggravated statutory rape and sexual solicitation of a 13-year-old minor, according to the release.

Wheeler is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Weakley County General Sessions Court.