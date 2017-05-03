Union City man arrested on sex charges involving minor
MARTIN, Tenn. — Police have arrested a Union City man on sex charges involving a minor.
Brett L. Wheeler, 35, was arrested Wednesday by the Martin Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, according to a release from the department.
Wheeler is charged with criminal attempt to commit aggravated statutory rape and sexual solicitation of a 13-year-old minor, according to the release.
Wheeler is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Weakley County General Sessions Court.