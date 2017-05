WEATHER UPDATE

SUNNY SKIES WILL CONTINUE FOR A FEW MORE HOURS, THEN CLOUDS ARE EXPECTED TO MOVE ACROSS THE MID-SOUTH. LATER THIS AFTERNOON SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL BEGIN TO DEVELOP OVER THE AREA. THE CHANCE FOR RAIN AND THUNDERSTORMS IS 30% TODAY. TONIGHT, THE CHANCE WILL INCREASE TO 80% AND REMAIN AT 80% THROUGH THURSDAY. FRIDAY WILL HAVE A 50% CHANCE OF SHOWERS.

TEMPERATURES TODAY WILL CLIMB TO NEAR 80. TOMORROW DAYTIME HIGHS WILL BE COOL WITH THURSDAY’S HIGH AT 60, AND 59 ON FRIDAY. TEMPERATURES REBOUND FOR THE WEEKEND GETTING BACK INTO THE 70S AND RAINFREE WEATHER EXPECTED THROUGH TUESDAY.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtv.com