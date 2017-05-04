5 students charged in Dresden High School vandalism

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — Five Dresden High School students are now charged with vandalism in an incident that damaged the school’s football field and other property.

The field and other school property were vandalized April 29, according to a release from the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators determined five students were present when the vandalism took place. After they confessed, the school chose to handle the situation internally rather than have them face criminal charges.

However, since the five involved are unable to agree on the amount of responsibility each should carry and who would pay the restitution, all five have now been charged with vandalism, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office said the damage included someone driving in circles on the football field in a school golf cart, ramming doors at the field house and driving the golf cart into a creek filled with water, destroying the cart.

The vandalism resulted in $1,500 in damage for the golf cart and $1,000 in damage to the field house doors, according to the sheriff’s office.

Two of those charged are younger than 18 and were charged in juvenile court.

The three others charged in Weakley County General Sessions Court are Devin Mansfield, 19, of Dresden, Donivon Sawyer, 18, of Dresden, and Hunter Walters, 18, of Cottage Grove.

There were no booking photos available, according to the release.