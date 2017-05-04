Bill would allow guns in public buildings or require more security

JACKSON, Tenn. — A bill changing security at many public buildings clears the Tennessee House of Representatives. The Senate could vote on it soon.

Metal detectors screened people Thursday for weapons at the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex. Down the street at the Madison County Courthouse, people can walk in on the main floor.

“We have a lot of people that come in that we’re leery about,” said Wendy Stovall, deputy register in the Madison County Register of Deeds Office.

The second floor has a metal detector. A sheriff’s deputy sits on the main floor. Stovall works in an office where visitors can walk in without going through a metal detector. “You have a lot of people come in with backpacks, sometimes really big sacks and bags that you don’t know what they’re carrying,” she said.

State lawmakers approved a bill requiring cities and counties to choose between buying metal detectors, hiring security guards and checking bags at many public buildings, or letting handgun carry permit holders bring in guns.

“I am very, very, very concerned,” Madison County Commissioner Claudell Brown said. “I agree with the bill, but I think if they’re going to give us a mandate, they should fund it,” Madison County Commission Chairman Gary Deaton said.

Members of the Jackson City Council and Madison County Commission have mixed opinions about the legislation.

“It’s an opportunity for us to evaluate how we provide security and how we provide safety for our citizens,” Jackson City Councilman Scott Conger said. “If the police got a gun and everybody also in the building got a gun, that can get kind of scary,” Jackson City Councilman Johnny Dodd said.

Stovall said the change would make her feel safer. “Unfortunately, we live in a world this day and time where it’s — we’ve got to think about things like this,” she said.

If approved, the proposal would take effect July 1.

The governor’s office said he will support whatever the House and Senate decide.