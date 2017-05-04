ID theft suspect accused of opening accounts in deceased woman’s name

JACKSON, Tenn. — A woman faces two counts of identity theft on accusations of opening accounts in a deceased woman’s name.

Cookie Fowler is charged with opening accounts with AT&T and DirecTV on April 26 in the name of a woman who died in February, according to court documents.

The deceased woman’s son told police Fowler had brought him his mother’s mail and told him it had been delivered to her address.

One of Fowler’s family members reportedly told the deceased woman’s son about the accounts opened in her name.

The mail from AT&T said a modem that had been opened in the deceased woman’s name needed to be returned. The letter from DirecTV said the woman had a balance of $453.

A Pay-per-view movie was also reportedly ordered on the woman’s account after her death.