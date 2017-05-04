JMCSS leaders announce possible bus delays Friday

JACKSON, Tenn. — Students in the Jackson-Madison County School System who ride the bus may see delays Friday, May 5.

Parents of bus riders received an automated phone call Thursday evening informing them of the possible delays due to a shortage of bus drivers.

School system spokesperson Ginger Carver said the call went out to make parents aware of possible delays during Friday’s morning and afternoon routes.

She said the system’s transportation department is anticipating a few bus driver absences Friday only.

Carver said she did not know the cause of the absences.