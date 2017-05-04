Light Rain Showers Continue into Friday

________________________________________________________________________

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. Thursday

Rain drops keep falling in West Tennessee this afternoon, though by this point, most of the rain has been light. Rain showers will remain possible tonight and tomorrow with windy conditions picking up overnight into Thursday. The good news is that there’s only one more day of these cloudy, chilly, and wet conditions before the skies clear out.

Expect off-and-on rain to continue overnight with winds from the northwest at 10 to 20 miles per hour. Thunderstorms are not likely for us overnight. Temperatures will ultimately fall to the middle and upper 40s for a chilly start to Friday.

Showers will remain possible into Friday with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds could gust between 30 and 40 miles per hour tomorrow so expect a windy day! Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for a look at how much rain could fall and keep in touch with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com