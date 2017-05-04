Man charged after injured child taken off life support

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee man has been charged with criminal homicide in the death of a 16-month-old child.

News outlets report 24-year-old Kortney Stanciel was initially arrested April 16 for aggravated child abuse.

Millersville detective Don Long says the child was taken off life support April 27 and on the same day Stanciel’s charges were upgraded to homicide in the death of the infant girl. Long says Stanciel confessed to unintentionally harming the child.

Police say Stanciel squeezed and shook the child to keep her from crying. The child suffered bleeding from the brain and seizure disorder.

Stanciel is being held without bond at the Robertson County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court May 9. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.