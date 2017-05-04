Many offer up prayers during National Day of Prayer

HENDERSON, Tenn.-Many gathered in downtown Henderson to offer up prayers as part of the National Day of Prayer.

The gathering, originally set for the lawn of the Chester County courthouse was moved inside Henderson City Hall due to the rain.

Organizers of the event say the purpose of this event is to bring communities closer together.

“Our community is ready, I think as many communities are ready to see a difference made and we can’t depend on other people to do it, it starts within ourselves,” said Shane Connor, one of the representatives of the event.

The National Day of Prayer is held on the first Thursday in May. It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of congress and was signed into law by President Harry Truman.