Mickey Marley returning to the sidelines

JACKSON, Tenn. — Former USJ coach of 27 years, Mickey Marley, will be returning to the sidelines to coach at Trenton Rosenwald Middle School.

I spoke with Marley and he said this was ideal for him and his family. He said, “be who you are,” and he’s a coach. So now that he’s finally healthy, he said it didn’t seem right going home at 3:30 everyday and doing nothing.

At USJ, Marley won 245 games.