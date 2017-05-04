Mugshots : Madison County : 5/03/17 – 5/04/17

1/13 Travis George Sex offender registry violations

2/13 Tina Gilbert DUI

3/13 Stephanie Wilcox Simple domestic assault

4/13 Ronald Johnson Sex offender registry violations

5/13 Richard Barnes No charges entered

6/13 Maxine Douglas Failure to appear

7/13 Leon Bobbitt Aggravated assault

8/13 Kevin Wade Fowler Violation of probation, violation of community corrections, failure to appear

9/13 Devin Nash Firearm used in dangerous felony, schedule VI drug violations

10/13 Corsica Jeffries Theft under $500, shoplifting

11/13 Cookie Fowler Identity theft

12/13 Byron Rogers Aggravated assault

13/13 Antalisha Jeter Driving on revoked/suspended license



























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/03/17 and 7 a.m. on 5/04/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.