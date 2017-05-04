Runners hit the pavement for 5K to raise funds, awareness for epilepsy

JACKSON, Tenn.-Rain and cooler temperatures did not stop dozens of runners from hitting the streets for a good cause.

Runners in the “Epilepsy Can Kiss it 5K” made their way through Liberty Park and an adjacent neighborhood to raise money for epilepsy awareness and the “Danny Did Foundation.” There was a best costume contest and a most spirited award was handed out to the most creative costume.

“They’re helping people, they’re helping families protect their loved ones, they’re spreading awareness of epilepsy, they’re teaaching others what to do in case someone has a seizure,” said Julie Bezold, parent and family advocate with the Danny Did Foundation.

The fastest man and woman each took home a $100 prize. Research shows one in 26 people will be affected by epilepsy.