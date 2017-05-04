“Star Wars” fans treated to the galactic sounds of composer John Williams

JACKSON, Tenn.-A special concert was held Thursday night at Union University to celebrate a huge day for “Star Wars” fans.

People from the Hub City came to enjoy the sounds of composer John Williams. There were also costumes as people dressed up as their favorite “Star Wars” character.

“The things that he writes, everyone remembers, they remember a character they remember a movie, they remember a place and so he has an artists level about him that connects with literally young and old alike,” said Michael Mann, conductor for the Union University Orchestra and Symphonic Band.

The concert was held in connection to Thursday’s celebration of “May the 4th Be with You” Day.