TBI releases annual hate crime & violence against officers studies

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation shares the latest findings from an annual study on hate crimes in the Volunteer State.

That data comes from police departments across the state, all submitted through Tennessee’s Incident Based Reporting System.

Overall, the number of offenses dropped by more than 30 percent from 2015 to 2016.

Men were reportedly victimized more than women, most commonly by simple assault.

Less than 10 percent were committed by minors.

You can see the full report on the TBI website.

The TBI also released a study Thursday concerning violence directed at law enforcement officers in the state of Tennessee.

The number of officers killed or assaulted in 2016 rose by just one percent, up from more than 1,800 acts of violence in 2015.

Two officers were killed in the line of duty last year.

More than half of the rest were victims of simple assault.

You can also see this report at the TBI website.