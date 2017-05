Trenton Teapot Festival block party canceled due to weather

TRENTON, Tenn. — The annual block party for the Trenton Teapot Festival has been canceled due to weather.

Organizers say the event does not have a rain date and will not be rescheduled, according to a post on the event’s Facebook page.

They say rain, wind and cool temperatures are to blame for the cancellation.

The event was originally scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday.