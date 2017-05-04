Union Univ. to host debate tournament, need volunteer judges

JACKSON, Tenn.-Union University is asking for your help in recognizing the hard work of students around the country.

Hundreds of home schooled high schoolers will converge on the north Jackson campus in a matter of weeks to compete in the STOA Christian Home School Speech and Debate Tournament.

Union is asking West Tennesseans to help by judging the individual competitions.

“Absolutely important, the event cannot happen without community volunteers. This event will only be successful if we have judges from the local community being a part of it,” said Dan Griffin, vice president of enrollment management with Union University.

They need more than 800 volunteers to make the event happen. The debate is from may 29 to June 3.