WEATHER UPDATE

CLOUDY, COOL AND DAMP WEATHER WILL CONTINUE THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON. THE CHANCES OF RAIN WILL COME TO AN END FRIDAY NIGHT. DRY WEATHER THIS WEEKEND THROUGH THE MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK.

TEMPERATURES FOR THE NEXT COUPLE OF DAYS WILL BE IN THE UPPER 50S WITH SUNSHINE AND WARMER WEATHER FOR THIS WEEKEND. HIGHS ON SATURDAY AND SUNDAY WILL BE IN THE LOW 70S. BY MONDAY THE SUNNY WEATHER WILL STILL BE AROUND AND TEMPERATURES WILL GARAVITATE TOWARDS 80.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtv.com