Wildfire in East Tennessee fully contained, 1 minor injury

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) – An East Tennessee official says a wildfire there has been fully contained after firefighters from about 20 departments battled it for hours.

Sevier County spokesman Perrin Anderson told the Knoxville News Sentinel the fire was 100 percent contained by 7:20 p.m. Thursday. Anderson said one person suffered minor injuries, and no homes were damaged.

The fire covered 60 to 80 acres on a wooded hillside in Pittman Center just outside Gatlinburg.

The location is hear the Cobbly Nob community, which was hard hit by wildfire in November. The wildfires killed 14 people and ravaged homes and businesses.

No evacuations were planned, but Pittman Center Fire Chief Rosemary Nichols said residents should do so if they feel unsafe.