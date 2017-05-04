Woman accused of stealing from Macy’s display cases

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local woman faces multiple charges involving theft from Macy’s.

Corsica Jefferies is accused of taking the master keys to several display cases Tuesday night and later using the keys to take two brand-name purses.

Jefferies allegedly took the items and the keys with her.

She reportedly returned to the store the next day and admitted what she’d done.

Store officials also found a pair of wire cutters in her purse, according to court papers.