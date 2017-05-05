4 cases of mumps reported in Memphis area since March

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Health officials say four cases of mumps have been identified in the Memphis area since March.

Shelby County Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter said Thursday that it is not unexpected to have mumps cases in the area, with outbreaks taking place in neighboring states.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 42 states reported about 2,570 mumps cases from Jan. 1 to April 22.

The health department says mumps is caused by a virus and is transmitted through droplets expelled when people cough or sneeze. People may not become sick until about 12 to 25 days after exposure.

Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, loss of appetite and swollen and tender salivary glands. People with facial swelling should consult their health care provider or the health department.