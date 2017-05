Estes named head coach at Dresden

DRESDEN, Tenn. — Levi Estes confirmed on the phone earlier with me that he has been promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach. He said it feels great, couldn’t think of a better place to get his first head coaching job. Estes says they have some great players coming back, a bunch of coaches around him with head coaching experience, so he doesn’t expect the Lions to drop off one bit this upcoming season.