Father’s hospitalized after fallen tree knocks him unconscious

JACKSON, Tenn. –Friday’s high winds plagued most of West Tennessee causing big problems for some when a tree in midtown Jackson came tumbling down. Witnesses said watching the huge tree fall on Hawthorne St. was like a scene from a scary movie, totaling a car and knocking a man unconscious.

“We just hear a whole bunch of crackling noises,” neighbor Walter Grady III said. “We knew it was the tree.”

Amber Coleman said she just stepped out of her car when the unthinkable happened. A tree smashed into it.

“Oh my god my car,” mother of victims son Amber Coleman said. “The it dawned on me, dang he’s over there under that tree.”

At the very moment the tree fell, 31- year-old Arthur Walker Jr. was getting items out of the trunk of his car. Branches of the tree knocked him to the ground, trapping him.

“We saw the tree fall on him,” Grady said. “We were yelling for him, for a response. We never got a response, so we went over there.”

The men pulled Walker from under the tree as he appeared unconscious. The tree crushed the trunk and smashed the back glass, totaling the car.

“We just knew the tree was going to fall any day,” Coleman said.

Neighbors said it was only a matter of time before the tree came tumbling down.

“We had been complaining about the tree for the longest,” Grady said. “It’s been showing signs of weakness, branches been falling off hitting cars.”

“Now if it’s on their property they’re responsible for it,” superintendent of the Jackson Street Department, Percy Jones said. “But if it falls in the street, we responsible for it.”

JEA was able to restore power in the area and the Jackson Street Department was able to clear the road in a few hours. Coleman said she is blessed that her son and his father are okay.

“I really do appreciated their help,” Coleman said. “It’s good to have good neighbors.”

According to Coleman, Walker had to get some x-rays but is expected to fully recover. She told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News the tree sits just outside of the duplex, which she rents.

Several neighbors said they have been warning the landlord Paul Mundt about this tree for a few years. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News called his office, but were unable to leave a message.