FDA issues voluntary recall on frozen Aunt Jemima breakfast products

JACKSON, Tenn. — Pinnacle Foods Inc. is voluntarily recalling all “Best By” dates of Aunt Jemima Frozen Pancakes, Frozen Waffles & Frozen French Toast Slices distributed nationally.

These products have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. No illnesses have been reported.

The products are being recalled as a precautionary measure given the health and safety of our consumers is our top priority. Pinnacle Foods initiated the recall after testing indicated the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the plant environment. We are working in coordination with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on this recall.

All affected distributors and retail and food service customers are being notified and the affected products are being removed from store shelves.

This announcement applies only to the Aunt Jemima frozen products listed below and does not include any Aunt Jemima dry mixes and syrups.

For list of recalled products:

https://www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/ucm557098.htm#recall-photos