FHU Associates to host 15th annual Victorian Tea Party

HENDERSON, Tenn. –Dress in your Sunday best and enjoy a spot of tea.

Freed-Hardeman University Associates will host its 15th Annual Victorian Tea Party on Saturday, May 6.

That’ll run from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at The Hardeman House in Henderson.

At the party, you can enjoy teatime on the lawn, shuffleboard, crafts, and shopping.

Tickets will be sold at the door and cost $22 for adults and $17 for children.

For more information, call (731) 343-1293.