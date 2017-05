Local comic shop to celebrate “Free Comic Book Day”

JACKSON, Tenn. –Celebrate Free Comic Book Day at a local shop.

Coming up on Saturday, May 6, Comics Universe, located off the 45 Bypass here in Jackson, will take part in the giveaway.

The store will open at 10:00 a.m. and have a sale on back-issue comics for only $1 each.

Be sure to dress up in your favorite superhero costumes and shirts!

For more information, call (731) 664-9131.