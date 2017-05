Local fraternity hosts golf tournament to benefit March of Dimes

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local golfers hit the links Friday in an effort to do good for the community.

Members of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity hosted a gold tournament to benefit the March of Dimes, presenting the West Tennessee chapter with a check for $1,000.

The March of Dimes is a nonprofit that works toward research and education about healthy, full-term births.

Friday’s tournament was held at Bent Tree Golf Course.