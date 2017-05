Local Marine group to host golf tournament next week

JACKSON, Tenn. –Enjoy an afternoon on the green to raise money for veterans.

Coming up Monday, may 8, Marines of the Captain Jack Holland Detachment will host its 2nd Annual Semper Fi Golf Tournament.

That’ll run from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Jackson National Golf Course.

Teams are $400 each. The money raised will go to help local veteran causes.

For more information, call (731) 444-7877.